Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,933 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 362.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,557,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,780 shares of company stock valued at $433,317 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.