Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 82.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $2,093,513. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.87 million and a P/E ratio of -6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

