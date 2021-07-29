Citigroup Inc. Has $36,000 Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Funko were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNKO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Funko by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.