Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 3,500 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $121,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $302,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:DCRNU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.