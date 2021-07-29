SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.30 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

