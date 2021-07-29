Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.31% of NexImmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $9,294,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $5,790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NEXI opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

