Northern Trust Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Gaia worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gaia by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $229.07 million, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GAIA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

