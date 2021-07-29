Northern Trust Corp Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

