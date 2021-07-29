CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

CMCT stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.80.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.