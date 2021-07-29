Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Security National Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

