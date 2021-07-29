Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.