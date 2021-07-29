Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

