Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 104,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MFNC opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

