Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PLx Pharma by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLXP. JMP Securities increased their price target on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 5.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

