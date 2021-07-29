Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Scully Royalty were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SRL stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

