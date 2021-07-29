Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

