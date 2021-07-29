Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,157 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.