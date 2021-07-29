Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Legacy Housing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $54,656.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,043,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,367 shares of company stock worth $4,510,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

