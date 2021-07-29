Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

RNGR stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays raised Ranger Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.