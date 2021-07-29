Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of First Savings Financial Group worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.12. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

