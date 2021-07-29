Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

