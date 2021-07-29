Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

