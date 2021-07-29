RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RiceBran Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.95 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT).

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.