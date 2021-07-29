Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 439,328 Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 628.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,328 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Avalon GloboCare worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalon GloboCare by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVCO opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 249.88% and a negative net margin of 858.86%.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

