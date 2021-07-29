Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Hold

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.58. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.