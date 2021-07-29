HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

MGNX opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

