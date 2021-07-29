RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. It has been benefiting from strong subscription-led revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of Avaya, AT&T, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom in the video-communication space are overhangs. Higher research & development as well as marketing expenses are expected to hurt profitability. Moreover, it has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. RingCentral shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.48.

NYSE:RNG opened at $266.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.72 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.