JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,511 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 57.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Superior Industries International by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Superior Industries International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 48,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of SUP stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.86.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.16 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.