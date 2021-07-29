1,460 Shares in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUYZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

