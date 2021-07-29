3,700 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $543,000.

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

