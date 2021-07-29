JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $41,000 Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

