JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 648.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 95,388 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA ERX opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.