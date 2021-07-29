TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$144.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as C$145.46 and last traded at C$140.73. 145,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 322,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$131.46.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.91.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 in the last three months.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.62.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

