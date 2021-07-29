Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.65.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at 15.95 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

