Research Analysts Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2022 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.22.

NYSE CE opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

