Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for D.R. Horton, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

NYSE:DHI opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $5,948,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

