Barclays Increases F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $234.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

