Barclays Increases F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $234.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
