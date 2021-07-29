UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.86. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

