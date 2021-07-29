UBS Group AG Has $75,000 Holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $433,000.

NASDAQ GIGE opened at $36.48 on Thursday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83.

