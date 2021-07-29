Head-To-Head Survey: The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) & NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuGene International has a beta of 7.4, suggesting that its stock price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.6% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and NuGene International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10% NuGene International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Estée Lauder Companies and NuGene International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estée Lauder Companies 0 4 15 1 2.85 NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus target price of $318.19, suggesting a potential downside of 3.83%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than NuGene International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and NuGene International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.39 $684.00 million $4.12 80.31 NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats NuGene International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

