RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT Raised to $225.00 at Truist

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

ROLL stock opened at $231.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.84. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $1,317,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 49.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 271.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $2,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

