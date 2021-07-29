Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

