South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Separately, Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

SSB stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.47. South State has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of South State by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of South State by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

