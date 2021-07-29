Imperial Capital Begins Coverage on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $99.41 on Monday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

