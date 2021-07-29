America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $420.66 million, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

