iHeartMedia (IHRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $25.81 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.30.

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

