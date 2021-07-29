UBS Group AG Sells 595 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBCN opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

