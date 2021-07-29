UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 103.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C&F Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in C&F Financial by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92. C&F Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.83 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 18.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

