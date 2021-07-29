Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $592.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

