UBS Group AG Has $79,000 Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

PBT stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.80% and a return on equity of 1,776.08%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.